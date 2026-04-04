Outbreak Of Canine Distemper Virus In Anantapur Kills Several Stray Dogs

ANANTAPUR: An outbreak of canine distemper virus has left several stray dogs dead and many critical in different areas within the Anantapur Municipal Corporation limits, raising concerns among animal welfare activists and residents.

Canine distemper normally hits dogs, particularly those not vaccinated, during the summer season. The disease is viral and can spread to other dogs.

Two of the three dogs found suffering from canine distemper in Housing Board area have died. The third is battling for life under a small tree for the past three days. “We are treating it with the help of a private veterinary doctor,” a concerned youth said.

Sources said multiple strays are exhibiting symptoms, such as high fever, nasal discharge, lethargy, nervous system failure, and difficulty in movement. They can be seen lying in several areas and unable to move. Samaritans are providing them food and water in some areas.

The number of dogs struck by the viral disease appears to be increasing. Animal activists have urged authorities to intervene immediately to prevent further spread of the contagious disease.

Anantapur Veterinary Hospital assistant director Dr. Suresh underlined that canine distemper is a highly infectious viral disease that spreads through direct contact and airborne exposure. “We are providing treatment to dogs brought to the hospital. We are also treating those on the streets when volunteers approach us with their location,” he stated.

Canine distemper primarily affects unvaccinated dogs. It can lead to severe neurological complications and death if not treated in time. During the past few days, at least 10 dogs have died at the veterinary hospital while undergoing treatment.

Authorities have asked public to avoid contact with visibly sick animals and report such cases to the veterinary hospital promptly.

Anantapur has about 3,000 stray dogs. Few of them that have undergone birth control operations have been vaccinated. “Vaccination is the best prevention for the viral disease. A vaccination drive in every street could prevent the spread of the virus,” Discover Anantapur founder A.G. Anil Kumar underlined.