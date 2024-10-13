OU-Affiliated Colleges Jeopardising PG Dreams of Graduates

Hyderabad: Several students from Osmania University-affiliated colleges are in turmoil as the institutions continue to withhold academic certificates in defiance of a High Court order. Despite having paid all fees and dues, students, particularly from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, are unable to secure marks memos and provisional certificates, throwing their postgraduate (PG) admissions into jeopardy.

The colleges say they have not received pending funds under a government scholarship scheme.

The colleges’ refusal to release certificates violates the High Court’s order in WP 34185/2023, issued on June 3. The ruling explicitly prohibits institutions from withholding student certificates over unpaid fees, further citing 2007 guidelines from the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the matter.

Rupa Kalmali, a student who completed her bachelor’s degree from one such affiliated college, told Deccan Chronicle: “I’ve done everything expected of me as a student, but now my future stands at the crossroads. My family struggles financially. I need my provisional certificate for further studies.”

The situation has left students anxious, with many fearing the loss of their PG admissions under the convener quota for the 2024-25 academic year if they do not provide documents within the deadline.

Another student, Sameer Basha, hoping for PG admission, said, “The admissions window is narrowing every day. Without these certificates, I’m stuck..”

Many students have reached out to the state government and Osmania University administration, pleading for intervention to avoid missing out on academic opportunities.

Though the Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari and the Vidya Commission chairperson have received formal complaints, including letters urging prompt action, colleges remain defiant. Students are now pinning their hopes on government intervention to ensure compliance with the HC order and UGC norms. Officials did not respond to the concerns.