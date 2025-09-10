Orvakal Rock Gardens to Be Developed: Tourism Minister

Kurnool: Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh has said the Orvakal Rock Gardens near Kurnool would be developed further to attract more tourists, including international visitors.

The minister, who visited the site on Wednesday, recalled that films like Baahubali and Daku Maharaj were shot at the location and said more film shootings were expected there.

Durgesh described the Rock Gardens as one of the prime tourist destinations in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in the Kurnool region. “The government is planning a tourism circuit connecting Srisailam, Ahobilam, Belum Caves, Yaganti and other key sites to enhance tourism in the Rayalaseema region,” he said.

Orvakal, located about 20km from Kurnool, is often called a miniature Grand Canyon. The site features striking silica and quartz rock formations surrounded by natural water bodies, creating a perfect setting for adventure and leisure activities.

The unique terrain and rock formations also have mythological significance. Locals believe that Lord Shiva threw stones from nearby hills to form the rocks as a way to protect the area from demons. Whether based on mythology or natural phenomena, these formations make the site mysterious and captivating for visitors.

Durgesh said the natural rock formations and heritage structures at Orvakal reflected the state’s cultural and natural grandeur. Connectivity to the area has improved with the operational Orvakal airport, making it easier for tourists to reach the site and nearby attractions.

The minister said that efforts would be made to further develop facilities and improve infrastructure to ensure that Orvakal Rock Gardens become a major destination for both domestic and international tourists.