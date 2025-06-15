Orthopaedic Symposium Held For Young Adults

VISAKHAPATNAM: A one-day orthopaedic symposium on knee meniscus injuries and advancements in arthroscopy was held in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The conference drew over 150 orthopaedic surgeons, with patients traveling from north Andhra, Godavari districts, Odisha and Chhattisgarh for treatment.



Visakhapatnam police commissioner Shankha Brata Bagchi urged orthopaedic surgeons to prioritise meniscus preservation rather than surgical removal to prevent early-onset osteoarthritis.



As chief guest, the CP said, “If physical therapy and other non-invasive measures can help, we should opt for them. Complete removal of the meniscus often leads to early onset of osteoarthritis.”



The symposium highlighted an alarming trend which is knee problems traditionally affecting individuals aged 60-70 are now increasingly common among 20–40-year-olds. Medical experts attributed this shift to poor lifestyle habits, obesity, road accidents and sports-related injuries.



“Delays in treatment can result in long-term complications. Many ignore injuries or seek treatment only when the pain becomes unbearable,” warned participating doctors. They noted that arthroscopy has become highly effective with recent technological advancements.



Perhaps most concerning was the revelation that approximately 50% of patients with ligament or meniscus tears remain unaware of their injuries. Sports enthusiasts, particularly amateur players in badminton, cricket, and athletics, face higher injury risks than professional athletes.



Dr. Srinivas Bhawani mentioned that a live operation was demonstrated during the conference using advanced technology for the delegates.



Speakers emphasised preventive measures, noting that many people today struggle with basic physical activities like sitting on the floor. They recommended regular physical activity, including 3-5 km of daily walking, proper nutrition rich in proteins and carbohydrates, muscle-strengthening and joint-stretching exercises, and maintaining healthy body weight.