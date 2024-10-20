Orphans' bodies missing from Eluru govt hospital

Kakinada: Authorities at the Government Hospital in Eluru have ordered an inquiry into the missing bodies, particularly those of orphans, from the hospital's mortuary. On October 8, an attendant was caught attempting to remove an orphan’s body from the hospital without permission, an act foiled by another employee who reported it to higher officials. The attendant subsequently returned the body to the mortuary, but was later transferred to another department.

There have been suspicions that bodies have gone missing from the mortuary in the past, reportedly sold to private medical colleges for sums ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.5 lakh. The district administration is now taking the issue seriously and investigating the matter thoroughly.



