Organic Farmers Are State’s Strength, Says Kondapalli

Andhra Pradesh
6 Dec 2025 11:03 PM IST

“Our government is moving ahead with strong support to farmers. Through rural farmers’ FPOs, a global network is being established”: Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao

MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao — DC File

VISAKHAPATNAM: Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivasa Rao said organic farmers are an asset to the State. On Saturday morning, he visited the Natural Crops Fair (Organic Mela) being held at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds in Visakhapatnam and said several public–private partnership initiatives are being implemented with special focus on farmers.

“Our government is moving ahead with strong support to farmers. Through rural farmers’ FPOs, a global network is being established,” he said.

He announced that the government would extend support to natural farmers and those producing goods using natural crops.

AP food processing department secretary Chiranjeevi Chowdary, Rythu Sadhikara Samstha executive vice-chairman Vijay Kumar, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh national secretary Jalagam Kumaraswamy and Avani Organics’ Usha Gajapathi Raju also spoke at the event.


