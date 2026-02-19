Organic Fairs to Boost Natural Farming in NTR District

Vijayawada: In a major push to promote sustainable agriculture, a district-level mega organic fair would be organised on February 21 at Krishnayapalem village in A Konduru mandal, NTR district.

The event would be held at a mango orchard and is expected to draw large participation from farmers, consumers and agri-business organisations.

Announcing the initiative, NTR district collector Lakshmisha urged stakeholders to make the programme a success by participating in large numbers and utilising the opportunity to strengthen awareness and market linkages for organic produce.

The fair, being organised under the aegis of the district natural farming department, aims to enhance public awareness about organic products and build farmers’ capacity through dedicated training sessions. Exhibition and sale stalls showcasing a wide range of organic agricultural produce would be set up. Inputs required for organic farming would also be displayed to guide cultivators interested in transitioning from conventional methods.

Interactive platforms would facilitate farmer–expert discussions, enabling participants to clarify doubts and engage in meaningful deliberations on sustainable practices.

The Collector emphasised the need to reduce the usage of chemical fertilizers and pesticides in cultivation and to increase organic carbon content in soil for long-term productivity and environmental health.

On the occasion, model farmers, farmer producer organisations (FPOs) and individuals actively promoting natural farming would be felicitated.

A natural farming fair would be organised on February 22 at the IGMC Stadium in Vijayawada. The event aims to bring natural farming practitioners, consumers and institutions onto a single platform.

Marketing linkages would be facilitated to ensure remunerative prices for farmers’ produce. Awareness sessions on MoUs and business opportunities would also be conducted. Prominent e-commerce companies, including BigBasket, are expected to participate.