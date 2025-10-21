Orders Issued For 3.64 pc DA Hike For AP Govt Employees

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government has raised the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners from 33.67% to 37.31%. As per the orders issued by the Finance Department on Monday, the hike will take effect from January 1, 2024. With this revision, the DA for regular employees goes up 3.64%.

The decision was announced by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as a Deepavali package for state government employees in a meeting held with leaders of various employees’ unions and ministers before the festival day.

As part of this, one installment of the DA will be released to employees from November 1. This will cost the state exchequer Rs 160 crore every month.

Other benefits announced include:

Health Insurance: The employee health insurance cards will be resolved within 60 days.

Childcare Leave: Employees can now avail up to 180 days of childcare without any age limit and can use it anytime before retirement.

-State Road Transport Corporation staff will receive promotion clearances

-One installment of earned leave will be released for the police personnel.

The Chief Minister, on Saturday, stated that as the issue of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) is under judicial scrutiny and the government will study the recent Supreme Court verdict carefully before taking further steps. The government has already cleared pending dues of ₹15,921 crore, while another ₹23,556 crore worth of previous commitments have been uploaded into the system.