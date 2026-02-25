Opposition ‘Status’ Comes Only Through Mandate, CM NaiduTells YSRC

Tirupati: Questioning the opposition’s demand for grant of official status to it, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said political recognition comes only through people’s mandate. The YSRC , he said, bypassed democratic processes by avoiding assembly discussions.

Addressing a public meeting in Markapuram district on Wednesday, Naidu said he became CM through people’s votes. He alleged that the previous dispensation weakened institutions and that those now seeking opposition status lacked public support. “Political status comes from the people’s mandate, not pressure”, he said, adding that debate was integral to the functioning of the assembly.

The Chief Minister said his government was focused on inclusive governance and social justice, with special steps to ensure justice to BCs and SCs and policies aimed at future generations. “I would remain a leader for all sections,” he said and extended his Ramzan greetings to all Muslims.

Naidu alleged that between 2019 and 2024, the state saw fear, land grabs and narcotics activity. “The opposition is avoiding assembly discussion of public issues while making demands from outside.”

He warned that no attempt to disturb temple sanctity would be tolerated. Referring to allegations of use of adulterated ghee for Tirumala laddus, he said blame was being shifted onto unrelated entities. The government would act firmly to protect religious institutions.

The Chief Minister said his government had delivered on its “Super Six” welfare promises while balancing welfare and development to improve the living standards of the people across districts. Schemes like the NTR Bharosa pensions, Annadata Sukhibhava for farmers, Deepam 2.0 free LPG cylinders for women and Thalliki Vandanam financial assistance for students were being implemented on a large scale.

Naidu said `34,000 crore was being disbursed through NTR Bharosa pensions. Farmers were being supported through Annadata Sukhibhava with remunerative prices and irrigation assistance to raise incomes, women were receiving free LPG cylinders under Deepam 2.0 and students financial support under Thalliki Vandanam.

“We are spending equally on welfare and development”, he said, adding that the focus was also on investments, jobs and infrastructure.

He said `20 lakh crore worth of investments had come into the state in the last 20 months, and steps were under way to create local employment, so that youth could work near their homes. “We also improved people’s lives and the governing standards.”

The Chief Minister said land record purification was under way in Markapuram district to resolve disputes, with surveys and QR-coded, officially sealed passbooks being issued to prevent tampering. He warned of action against manipulation of land records.

Naidu said the P-4 programme had been launched to support 10 lakh poor families and that the Swachh Andhra initiatives were promoting cleanliness and recycling through Swachh Rathas that collect waste in exchange for essential goods.