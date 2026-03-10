Opposition No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Aimed at Creating Chaos: TD MP

VIJAYAWADA: Narasaraopet Telugu Desam MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Tuesday alleged in the Lok Sabha that the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla was intended to divert public attention and create chaos in Parliament.

Participating in the debate, he said Birla’s conduct as Speaker had been widely appreciated and that he had ensured the House functioned smoothly while giving members adequate time to express their views.

Devarayalu said several landmark legislations were passed during Birla’s tenure, including the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Triple Talaq Bill, which he said had a significant impact on the country. He also praised the Speaker’s handling of parliamentary proceedings during the Covid-19 pandemic, noting that sessions were conducted with necessary precautions.

Highlighting the performance of the 17th Lok Sabha, the MP said the House recorded a productivity rate of 97 per cent, reflecting the Speaker’s commitment to efficient functioning. He questioned the rationale behind the Opposition’s motion, alleging that its members were disrupting proceedings both inside and outside the House.

The MP also termed the 2014 bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh under the then Congress government a “black day”, alleging that the bill was passed after the Lok Sabha doors were closed and live telecast was stopped. He demanded a debate and accountability from the Congress on the issue.