Opposition Grows Over Allotment of Government Land to Ex-MLA Varma in Kakinada

Kakinada: Residents and political leaders in Kakinada have opposed the allotment of 3.5 acres of government land, valued at around ₹175 crore, to a company allegedly linked to former Pithapuram MLA S.V.S.N. Varma for the construction of a five-star hotel.

Opponents alleged that the land was allotted to compensate Varma after he was denied a ticket in Pithapuram constituency following the alliance, where Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan contested and won in the 2024 elections. They demanded that the government withdraw the allotment and utilise the land for public purposes instead of private or political interests.

CPI state secretary G. Eswaraiah suggested that an AYUSH hospital should be constructed on the land. He also alleged that prime government land was being allotted to private players at nominal rates.

Kakinada Congress Committee president M. Satyananda Rao and PCC vice-president Matta Prasad claimed that the government order did not clearly mention Varma’s name, but alleged that land levelling work had begun without proper permissions.

Former minister and YSRC leader Kurasala Kannababu alleged that government land in Kakinada was being allotted to ruling party leaders and claimed that a newly sanctioned medical college was being shifted to Pithapuram.

Former MP Vanga Geetha and CPM leader Duvva Seshubabji, along with other leaders, also opposed the allotment and demanded its cancellation.