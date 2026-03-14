Operation Vajraprahar Drive Held Across Kurnool District

KURNOOL: As part of ‘Operation Vajraprahar’, a special drive aimed at curbing drug abuse and illegal trafficking, police conducted a mega cordon-and-search operation across various sub-divisions in Kurnool district on Saturday.

Acting on the directions of Harish Kumar Gupta, Director General of Police, the operation was carried out under the supervision of A.K. Ravi Krishna, IG (EAGLE), and district SP Vikrant Patil.

Police checked about 600 persons and 193 vehicles, seizing 69 vehicles that lacked valid documents and registering one bind-over case.

Drones were deployed for surveillance during the operation, and awareness was created among the public about the dangers of drug abuse.

Authorities urged the public to share information about illegal activities through the EAGLE toll-free number 1972.