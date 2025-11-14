Operation SWARNA Looms To Free Swarnamukhi River From Encroachers

TIRUPATI: A detailed survey of the Swarnamukhi River has brought to light extensive encroachments across several mandals in Tirupati district, prompting Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA) to launch a structured river restoration initiative titled Operation SWARNA.

The survey’s findings point to years of unregulated expansion onto the riverbed, its 100-metre buffer zone and adjoining water channels. Survey teams have documented nearly 2,000 structures within the river’s course and its buffer zone in Tirupati Rural mandal alone.



Large tracts of land have been converted into private fields and mango orchards. Layouts have come up in restricted areas. Multi-storey residential buildings have been constructed close to river margins. Luxurious farmhouses exist within the river channel. Officials estimate that the value of lands encroached in Tirupati Rural stretch exceeds ₹1,000 crore.

Swarnamukhi River originates at Sankhampalli in Pakala mandal. It flows nearly 130 km, passing through nine mandals, before reaching the Bay of Bengal. Apart from Tirupati Rural, the survey lists significant encroachments in Chandragiri, Yerpedu, Srikalahasti and Thottambedu mandals. At several places, the river and its buffer zones have visibly narrowed due to unauthorised settlements, orchards and constructions.

At its recent meeting, officials of TUDA examined satellite imagery maps of the Swarnamukhi River course. Land Survey assistant director Arun Kumar briefed various departments on stretches where the river’s width has reduced due to constructions and agricultural expansion.

TUDA secretary Dr. N. V. Sreekanth Babu made it clear that a massive restoration effort is required to ensure that the river remains functional in the long term. Tirupati RDO Ram Mohan said the administration is consolidating data on unauthorised layouts. Enforcement mechanisms similar to Hyderabad’s HYDRA may become necessary to free the river’s course of impediments.



Responding to the survey’s overall findings, TUDA chairman C. Divakar Reddy maintained that the situation has come about due to years of unchecked encroachments. “Lands on both sides of Swarnamukhi and buffer zones have been grabbed and sold. Even tanks and nalas have not been spared. These violations led to floods two years ago, as illegal houses stood directly in the path of the overflowing river,” he said.

Significantly, AP government has issued a G.O. holding TUDA responsible for safeguarding the 130-km Swarnamukhi River stretch, making this AP’s first major river rejuvenation initiative. Under Operation SWARNA, TUDA plans to clear illegal structures, reclaim encroached land and restore the river’s natural flow.

Ironically, the buffer zone of the river has been revised from 100 metres to 50 metres. Boundary stones are expected to be erected 50 metres from the river‘s edge from January 2026 onwards.

Poor people with households in the 50-metre buffer zone will be allotted alternative land after receiving approval from the state government.

TUDA has decided to lay a temporary four-metre-wide road outside the buffer zone to enable monitoring and river restoration work.



