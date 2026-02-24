‘Operation LUNGS 3.0’ to Clear Parking Encroachments in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Monday launched ‘Operation LUNGS 3.0’ to remove encroachments in cellar and stilt floors of buildings, aimed at easing traffic congestion in Visakhapatnam.

Chief city planner A. Prabhakar Rao said seven encroachments across four zones were cleared under the directions of the GVMC commissioner. The drive followed complaints about vehicles being parked on roads and footpaths due to misuse of designated parking spaces for commercial purposes.

Encroachments were removed in Dabagardens (Ward 31) and MVP Colony (Ward 17), while two shops were cleared in Gavara Veedhi (Ward 90). Closed grills were dismantled in Butchirajupalem (Ward 91). In Gajuwaka (Ward 66), a temporary tailoring shop at Lucky Shopping Mall and structures at GBR Shopping Mall were removed.

Officials reiterated that cellar and stilt floors are meant solely for parking and warned that action would continue against violations. The operation was carried out with support from planning staff and police personnel.