‘Operation Chinnari Thalli’ Held in Nellore to Boost Child Safety Awareness

Nellore:A district-level awareness and safety initiative, ‘Operation Chinnari Thalli’, was conducted in Nellore on Saturday to promote child protection and women’s safety.

The programme, held at Swarna Vedika Hall, was chaired by superintendent of police Dr Ajitha Vejendla. Inspector general of police (Women & Child Safety Wing) B. Rajakumari attended as chief guest and praised Nellore police for proactive policing and effective use of the Shakti App, in which the district ranks first.

She said the app, integrated with the 112 emergency system, strengthens women’s safety and highlighted the wing’s focus on preventive policing. She noted that strict monitoring of POCSO Act cases led to 546 convictions last year, including life sentences and three death penalties.

Dr Ajitha Vejendla said seven Shakti teams are monitoring 118 identified hotspots across the district. She added that 3,830 awareness programmes have been conducted, along with self-defence training in 3,348 educational institutions and the formation of 5,572 Shakti Warrior groups.

Safety inspections were carried out in 215 hostels, benefiting over 31,000 residents, while counselling support was provided in 59 POCSO cases.

The event was attended by officials, Anganwadi staff, ASHA workers and students.



