Open To Debate On YSRC-Incurred Debts: Janardhan Reddy

Kurnool: R&B minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy has challenged former finance minister Buggana Rajendranath to an open debate, questioning how many lakh crores of debt were incurred during his tenure.



Janardhan Reddy said the previous government’s inexperience had already caused serious damage to the state. The minister made these remarks while participating in the new police sub-division office inauguration programme in Dhone town on Saturday.

The police sub-division office was constructed at a cost of ₹25 lakh under CSR support from various industrial organisations. During the event, he observed the functioning of a drone worth ₹5.5 lakh, which was also provided through his support. He noted that drones are proving effective in tracking criminals in narrow lanes and congested areas.

While interacting with the media, Janardhan Reddy said, “Don’t forget that the people rejected your misgovernance and sent you home. After winning 150 seats, you ruled the state with a spirit of revenge. You went down in history as an undemocratic government by demolishing pylons and public structures built with public money. Let’s see how much debt you left behind as finance minister. If you’re ready for a discussion, our finance minister is also ready.”

He added that the current coalition government has cleared ₹1,153 crore in pending dues in the roads and buildings department left behind by the previous government. “We saw contractors struggle, and in some cases even died by suicide, due to non-payment of bills,” he said.

The minister said the government was now working to develop pothole-free roads with a budget of ₹1,081 crore. He also appreciated local MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy for his efforts to restart the cement factory in the region, assuring that the matter would be brought to the Chief Minister’s attention if needed. Janardhan Reddy added that no YSRC leader, including Jagan Mohan Reddy, has the right or credibility to criticise the current coalition government.

Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Surya Prakash Reddy, AP Seeds Corporation chairman Dharmavaram Subba Reddy, former MLA Kotla Sujathamma, Rayalaseema Range DIG Dr Koya Praveen, Nandyal district SP Adiraj Singh Rana, officials and local leaders participated in the programme.



