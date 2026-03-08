Op Vajraprahar: AP Police Conduct Mega Cordon Day Across State
The operation was carried out under the directions of Harish Kumar Gupta and supervised by Aake Ravi Krishna of AP EAGLE.
Vijayawada: In a major crackdown aimed at making Andhra Pradesh a ganja and drug-free state, the Andhra Pradesh Police, in coordination with the AP EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) wing, conducted a massive state-wide enforcement drive titled “Operation Vajraprahar – Mega Cordon Day” on Saturday.
One held with revolver, bullets during Vajraprahar drive
Police arrested an armed suspect during a cordon-and-search operation near Pandit Nehru Bus Station under the ‘Vajraprahar’ drive in Vijayawada on Saturday.
Kanakam Murali Patel, 23, allegedly threatened police with a country-made firearm while trying to flee from a lodge room. Officers overpowered him and seized a handmade revolver, five bullets and pepper spray.
In a separate operation in Machavaram, police arrested four persons and seized 19.7 grams of MDMA and four mobile phones. One suspect from Bengaluru is absconding.