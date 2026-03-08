Op Vajraprahar: AP Police Conduct Mega Cordon Day Across State

Vijayawada: In a major crackdown aimed at making Andhra Pradesh a ganja and drug-free state, the Andhra Pradesh Police, in coordination with the AP EAGLE (Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement) wing, conducted a massive state-wide enforcement drive titled “Operation Vajraprahar – Mega Cordon Day” on Saturday.

The operation was carried out under the directions of Harish Kumar Gupta and supervised by Aake Ravi Krishna of AP EAGLE. Cordon-and-search operations were conducted at 94 locations across 88 police subdivisions, involving nearly 4,800 police and EAGLE personnel. Police checked 280 suspected NDPS users and searched 26 houses linked to narcotics cases. Several seizures were made during the operation. In NTR district, Vijayawada police seized a 9 mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition near the bus stand and detained one person. In Gudur, GRP police seized 9 kg of ganja from a train. Additional seizures included ganja, ganja seeds and illicit liquor in districts such as Chittoor, Bapatla, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru. Police inspected 1,856 vehicles and seized 238 liquor bottles, 115 litres of illicit arrack and 1,300 litres of jaggery wash used for illegal liquor production. Ravi Krishna said police would continue a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related offences and urged citizens to report information through the AP EAGLE helpline 1972.





One held with revolver, bullets during Vajraprahar drive

Police arrested an armed suspect during a cordon-and-search operation near Pandit Nehru Bus Station under the ‘Vajraprahar’ drive in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Kanakam Murali Patel, 23, allegedly threatened police with a country-made firearm while trying to flee from a lodge room. Officers overpowered him and seized a handmade revolver, five bullets and pepper spray.

In a separate operation in Machavaram, police arrested four persons and seized 19.7 grams of MDMA and four mobile phones. One suspect from Bengaluru is absconding.