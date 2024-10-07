Onus on Humans to Protect Wildlife, Says Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister handing the Environment Department, K Pawan Kalyan, has pointed out that humans receive clean air and water only if wild animals, aquatic creatures and other living beings too exist around us.

“Our very existence on Earth depends on the survival of these species and hence it is our duty to protect the wildlife,” he said at the 70th Wildlife Week Celebrations at Aaranya Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Monday.

Pawan Kalyan said, “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam prioritises the well-being of all living beings. Given that humans possess technology and knowledge, they are above other beings. Hence, the onus lies on humans to protect and save the other living creatures that are dependent on them.”

“Wildlife protection should be an integral part of our lives. The Chenchu tribe people living in the Nallamala forest region worship wild animals such as the tiger (big cat) as the goddess Peddamma, the bear as the god Lingamaiah, the wild pig as goddess Bangaru Maisamma and the Racedog as the goddess Bavaramma,” he pointed out.

The deputy CM also noted that Hindu puranas and Vedas have special mention of Matsyavataram, Kurmavataram, and Varahaavataram. “All these tell us about the value of animals equal to that of humans.”

Pawan Kalyan expressed his happiness that an organisation is working exclusively for the protection of marine life, particularly sea turtles. Fishermen are also contributing to the protection of sea turtles through an admirable initiative, he said.

He recommended reducing plastic use in our daily lives and making sapling plantation a part of our lifestyle to protect the environment.

PK inaugurated a photo exhibition gallery set up by the forest department in Mangalgiri as part of the Wildlife Week celebrations and launched a special mobile application named Samudra Jeeva Sakshyam. He also released a book detailing the features of various wild animals.

The deputy CM distributed prizes to school students, awarding first, second and third prizes to the winners of various competitions organized by the forest department in local schools in Mangalagiri from Oct 2 to 8 as part of the Wildlife Week celebrations.