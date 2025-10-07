Only Rational Use Can Address India’s Annual Blood Shortage: AP Minister

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has underlined that rational use of blood and blood products is crucial to addressing India's persistent blood shortage crisis. In this regard, he pointed out that the country faces a deficit of 10 lakh to 40 lakh units annually, as against a requirement of 1.5 crore units.

Addressing the inaugural function of a two-day national workshop on "Rational Use of Blood and Blood Products" here on Tuesday, the minister maintained that meeting the blood needs of India's 140-crore population requires a paradigm shift in how blood is used and managed. "Rational use of blood means providing the right blood unit to the right person at the right time," Satya Kumar explained, emphasising that blood should be separated into components, such as red blood cells, platelets and plasma. Only the specifically required component must be used. The minister revealed that Andhra Pradesh has exceeded WHO standards in blood collection. According to the WHO guidelines, at least 1 per cent of the population should be blood donors. While the state requires 5.3 lakh units, it collected over 7 lakh units during the last financial year.

"Our state is in the forefront of blood donation and collection, with 394 blood storage centres. The collected blood is being efficiently utilised using modern methods and e-Blood Bank. There are digital tracking systems that ensure transparency,” Satya Kumar stated. Expressing concern over widespread misconception about blood donation, he disclosed that 85 per cent of youth have fears over donating blood. He called upon young people to overcome these fears and donate blood voluntarily. The minister suggested alternative measures to reduce the need for blood transfusions, including promoting iron supplements and erythropoietin to reduce anaemia before surgeries. He wanted blood transfusions reserved for only emergencies. Regarding the Kurupam incident, Satya Kumar assured that government will take preventive measures and support the victims.