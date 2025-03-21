Only Hindus should be employed in Tirumala Temple: Andhra CM

Tirumala: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala Temple, and if individuals from other communities are currently working there then they will be relocated to other places without hurting their sentiments.

"Only Hindus should be employed at the Tirumala Temple. If individuals from other religions are currently working there, they will be relocated to other places without hurting their sentiments," CM said.

He also announced plans to build Venkateswara Swamy temples in all state capitals across India. Additionally, he emphasised that a sacred thread has been worn to protect Lord Venkateswara's assets worldwide. He acknowledged that many devotees wish for Lord Venkateshwara's temples to be established in foreign countries as well.

"I was targeted with 24 Claymore mines. Surviving such an attack was impossible, but I lived solely due to the divine grace of Lord Venkateswara. The fact that I survived such a massive explosion proves the Lord's immense power," he said.