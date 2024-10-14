 Top
Onlookers rescue drunk man from python

P.V. Prasad
14 Oct 2024 6:21 PM GMT
A python coils around a drunkard in Nandyal district. (Image: DC)

Kurnool: A man inebriated on Sunday found himself entangled with a crawling python in Singanapalli, located in the Owk mandal of Nandyal district. The incident, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media. The intoxicated individual, having consumed excessive alcohol, was seated in a dark area near bushes and debris. Despite warnings from bystanders about the python wrapping around him, he paid no attention to their alerts. Fortunately, onlookers stepped in, safely beating the python away without harming the man, effectively rescuing him from a potentially dangerous situation.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
