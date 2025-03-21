Online Scam Victim Receives Goods After Police Intervention

Tirupati: The Chittoor cyber crime police successfully assisted a local resident in recovering his Rs 3.65 lakh order after he fell victim to an online scam. The individual had placed an order with Kbros Aristo Ltd on October 31, 2024, for almirah-related materials and made the payment via a QR code. However, the company failed to deliver the goods and did not respond to his repeated enquiries.

Realising he had been defrauded, the victim approached the cyber crime police on March 10. Under the instructions of Chittoor district SP V.N. Manikanta Chandolu, the cybercrime team intervened and reviewed the financial transactions. The team froze the company’s bank accounts and initiated discussions with its representatives. Their actions resulted in the company dispatching the ordered materials, which the victim received on March 19.

Thanking the police for their efforts, the victim praised their efficiency and swift response in handling the case. In a letter to the district SP, he acknowledged the cyber crime team’s role in resolving his complaint.

The SP lauded the officials involved and urged the public to be vigilant when conducting online transactions. He emphasised the need for immediate action in cyber fraud cases and encouraged victims to report incidents by calling the cyber crime helpline at 1930 or filing complaints through the AP cyber crime website.