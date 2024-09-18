Online Booking of Sand in Andhra Pradesh from September 19?

As per reports, the Department of Mines is planning to make the online booking facility available from September 19.



The Officials have already set up AP Sand Management Portal and App. Likewise, all the employees of various departments of all the districts were also trained.





The online booking of sand was supposed to start from September 11 but because of the recent rains in the State, it got delayed.

The Council of Ministers meeting will be held today and the facility is expected to commence from tomorrow. Mines department officials have informed the officials of all the districts.



The State government also issued an order finalizing the transport charges for the door delivery of sand.



Earlier, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led Cabinet decided to revive the free sand policy and abolished the Revise Tendering System introduced by the YSRC government in 2019.