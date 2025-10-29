Ongole Reels Under Waterlogging As Cyclone Montha Triggers Heavy Downpour

NELLORE: Several parts of the coastal town of Ongole came to a standstill on Wednesday as heavy rains, triggered by Cyclone Montha, battered the region, resulting in severe waterlogging across the city. Although the cyclone has gradually weakened after crossing the coast, its impact continues to disrupt daily life in the district headquarters.

Continuous downpour since early Tuesday morning turned major roads into streams and low-lying areas into pools of water. Vehicular movement was paralysed in residential colonies located on both sides of the Pothuraju kaluva that flows through the town. Water entered several houses and shops, forcing residents to shift their valuables to upper floors.

Power supply was intermittently disrupted in some localities as authorities shut down electricity in flooded zones to prevent accidents. People were forced to remain indoors as internal roads in several habitations were submerged in rainwater.

Municipal and disaster response teams have been deployed to pump out water and clear clogged drains. Municipal commissioner Dr K. Venkateswar Rao urged citizens to stay indoors and avoid venturing into inundated areas.

The colonies affected by Cyclone Montha include Islampeta, Pellur, Papa Colony, Balaram Colony, Kesaraju Kunta, JP Colony, Virat Nagar, Sathyanarayanapuram, Sujatha Nagar, Sonia Gandhi Nagar, Nethaji Nagar, and Sreeram Colony, among others.

Cyclone Montha may have lost its intensity, but its heavy spell has left Ongole battling one of its worst waterlogging incidents in recent years.