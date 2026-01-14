Prakasam: Chinese Manja Injures Postman On Duty

Ongole: A postman was injured after a Chinese manja (kite string) slit his neck while he was cycling on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to reports, the man was on his way to the MRO office on his bicycle when the nearly invisible kite string cut his neck. The postman was visibly shocked after noticing blood on his clothes, only to realize that the string had caused the injury.

Residents immediately rushed to his aid and shifted him to a primary health center for first aid. He was later shifted to Ongole RIMS Hospital for better treatment and was subsequently discharged.

Sharing his ordeal with PTI, the postman urged people to refrain from using banned Chinese manja kite strings, stressing that they pose a serious danger to human life.

In another tragic incident, a migrant worker was killed on Wednesday after coming into contact with banned Chinese manja in Sangareddy district, Telangana. The deceased was identified as Avadhesh Kumar (35), a native of Lakhimpur district. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. Despite the strict prohibition, Chinese nylon thread continues to be used by people during kiteflying.