Ongole POCSO Court Sentences Accused to 20 Years’ Rigorous Imprisonment

NELLORE: The Ongole Pocso Court on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 for the rape of a seven-year-old girl. The court also directed the accused to pay ₹3 lakh as compensation to the victim.

According to the police, the accused, Kallagunta Hari (22) of Mulakuntapadu village in Singarayakonda mandal, committed the offence on January 14, 2019. He allegedly lured the minor girl, who was playing near her house, to a terrace and sexually assaulted her.

Based on a complaint registered at Singarayakonda police station, the case was booked by head constable Sarikal Jyothi and investigated by the then Ongole SDPO Radhesh Murali, who arrested the accused and filed the charge sheet.

During the trial, the police ensured the timely production of witnesses, while special public prosecutor Gottipati Srinivasa Rao argued the case on behalf of the prosecution. Under the supervision of Prakasam district superintendent of police V. Harshavardhan Raju, the Special Pocso Monitoring Team closely followed the case, leading to the conviction under relevant sections of the law.

Pronouncing the verdict, Pocso Court judge K. Shailaja found the accused guilty and awarded the sentence on January 29, 2026.

Reacting to the judgment, SP Harshavardhan Raju said such verdicts should act as a strong deterrent against crimes involving children and women. He urged children to report any form of abuse to their parents and called upon parents to remain vigilant. He asserted that offenders committing crimes against minors would not escape the law.

The SP congratulated the police officers and staff involved in securing the conviction, including court liaison ASI E.V. Swamy, constable Yallamanda, Singarayakonda head constable Rangarao and special public prosecutor Gottipati Srinivasa Rao.