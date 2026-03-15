Ongole Medical College Fined Rs 1 Crore by NMC

Nellore: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has imposed a Rs 1 crore penalty on Government Medical College, Ongole, in Prakasam district for failing to comply with its directions on disclosure and payment of stipends to MBBS interns and postgraduate medical residents.

The action follows an NMC public notice issued on July 11, 2025, directing all medical colleges to publish details of stipends paid to interns and PG residents on their official websites to ensure transparency and uniformity.

According to the commission, the Ongole medical college was among seven institutions across the country that failed to furnish the required information despite repeated reminders, thereby violating provisions of the National Medical Commission Act, 2019, and related regulations.

The NMC stated that continued non-compliance with stipend payment and disclosure norms could invite further regulatory action, including restrictions on admissions, suspension of permissions, or other disciplinary measures.