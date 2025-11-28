Ongole GRP Cracks Rs.48.5 Lakh Train Theft Case

Nellore: Ongole GRP police have cracked a major theft case on Train No. 12760 Charminar Express, recovering `48.10 lakh worth of stolen jewellery and luxury items, and arresting the accused within days.

The theft took place on November 13 in the A-3 coach, where Bengaluru resident Kaliki Kodanda Rami Reddy (72) lost gold, diamonds, high-end watches, Ray-Ban glasses and cash amounting to Rs.48.50 lakh.

The accused, Mohammed Shakil Ahmed alias Anees Pasha (45), a resident of Ranga Reddy district, Telangana, was identified through extensive CCTV footage analysis from Ongole to Hyderabad, Kavali to Chennai, and at Warangal, Nampally and Nellore stations. He was later traced to gold shops on Besant Road in Vijayawada.

Acting under the supervision of DIG Railways Satya Yesubabu and SP Railways Rahul Dev Singh, three special teams—Ongole IRP, Nellore IRP and the Vijayawada RPF Crime Branch—coordinated the investigation.

Ahmed was arrested on November 27 at 11:30 hrs and confessed to melting part of the gold in Vijayawada.

Swift coordination between GRP and RPF units led to early detection and near-total recovery of the high-value stolen property.