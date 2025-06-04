One Year’s Governance Satisfactory, Says CM Naidu

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu has expressed satisfaction over his year-long governance, but said ministers should do more.

Speaking to ministers informally after the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Naidu said, “Ministers must work more effectively." He urged them to address public issues with a sense of commitment and ensure their robust engagement with the people.

The ministers congratulated the Chief Minister on the completion of a year of his present governance. He responded by saying,” There is good coordination between the alliance parties.”

Naidu proposed that an office be set up in each district for the P4-related coordination. He advised the ministers to go frequently to the constituency.

According to the sources, the Chief Minister indirectly pointed to the visit of YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to Tenali. He sharply criticised the practice of political leaders “aligning themselves with criminals.”

“This is dangerous politics. In the past, politicians feared meeting such characters. Now, they seem to be using them as pawns. This sent the wrong message to the public. Political agendas are being set by leaders who are openly supporting criminals. No one who commits a crime should evade punishment.”

Referring to a comment from Minister Sandhya Rani on political harassment during the YSRC rule, Naidu said, “While we might have faced unfair treatment, a retaliation in kind is not our approach. We will conduct transparent investigations into the corruption and irregularities of the previous government.”

Naidu also stressed that political vendettas were not a part of the Telugu Desam's ethos.

The Chief Minister said there has been a favourable response from the central government to the Polavaram-Banakacharla project, and the efforts for funding are underway. The establishment of Quantum Valley in Amaravati could be completed by January 2026.

On the Yoga Day celebrations, Naidu said the events should see the presence of film celebrities in Tirupati on June 15. The tourism minister should go and invite the celebrities.