One-stop Portals Link Youth With Jobs, Skills

Kurnool: Websites of the central and state governments are acting as one-stop career platforms for unemployed youths, offering not only updates on job vacancies but also information on skill development courses that enhance employability and career growth.

To make job search easier, the online platforms like National Career Service (NCS), the Employment Exchange, and AP Skill Development portals provide information on 543 courses useful for skill enhancement and career building. Youth with qualifications ranging from Class 7 to degree level, including those with specialized courses, can register and avail training opportunities suited to their skills.

About 80,000 unemployed youths from Kurnool district have so far registered on the NCS portal. Around 311 companies have also uploaded their details. Whenever vacancies arise, information is updated on the platform. Registered candidates receive direct email notifications about the opportunities and the selection process. Officials explained that timely information would be provided not only at the district level but also elsewhere. The uploaded details are also shared with model career centers and training institutions, enabling candidates to attend selections and secure employment.

A Narasimha from C Camp area, who completed his B.Com (computers), says the web portals are useful for searching and finding opportunities and upgrading youths’ skills to match industry demand.

Work-from-home jobs: The state government aims at expanding the scope of these sites by collecting details of candidates interested in work-from-home jobs. Job fairs are being organised regularly through the employment generation department and skill development organisations to connect youth with prospective employers.

Additionally, the state has launched the Koushalam portal to collect details of unemployed youths at the sachivalayam level. Training would be provided wherever necessary to match candidates’ skills with available opportunities. Registration on the NCS portal can be completed easily through the official website www.ncs.gov.in using a smartphone or laptop.

Officials meanwhile caution youths to beware of fake websites misusing the names of government or skill development corporations and advised contacting the helpline 1514 for clarifications.

Kurnool district employment officer P Deepthi said awareness programmes are being conducted for students from schools to colleges on career guidance and employment opportunities. She urged unemployed youths to make the best use of the NCS and skill portals to build a future.