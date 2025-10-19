One Rescued, One Missing After Service Boat Capsizes Off Mozambique Coast

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two seamen from Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh were among those caught in a maritime tragedy off the Mozambique coast after a service boat capsized near Beira port on Thursday. While one has been rescued, the whereabouts of a senior crew member remain unknown.

Mylapalli Tarakeswara Rao (52), a senior deck department foreman from Kalingapatnam Machelesam village, is among seven people still missing following the incident. The other seaman, Narendra Behra (28) from Omaravalli village, has been reported safe.

Srikakulam Superintendent of Police K.V. Maheswara Reddy confirmed their identities. “Mylapalli Tarakeswara Rao, aged 52, hails from Kalingapatnam Machelesam village and has two children who are well settled. The other seaman, Narendra Behra, 28, is unmarried and from Omaravalli village,” the SP said.

He added that both men worked for Scorpio Marine Management and had travelled to Mumbai on October 12 before leaving for duty. “They usually work abroad for six months and return home for four months,” he said.

The tragedy occurred on October 16 when a crew transfer vessel carrying 21 peopleincluding 14 Indians and five signing-on crew members—capsized at the outer anchorage of Beira port. The small boat was ferrying personnel to the Marshall Islands-flagged oil and chemical tanker MT Sea Quest, a 2012-built MR2 tanker operated by Scorpio Marine Management.

The SP said that two seamen from Andhra Pradesh were involved in the incident. “While Narendra Behra has been rescued, there is still no information regarding Tarakeswara Rao,” he added.