One Nation–One Election to Strengthen Democracy, Say MPs

KAKINADA: New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and Rajamahendravaram MP Daggubati Purandeswari said the NDA government’s proposal for “One Nation–One Election” would strengthen Indian democracy and boost the nation’s GDP by 1.5 per cent. The MPs spoke at a seminar on the topic, organised by the Godavari Intellectual Forum on Sunday in Rajamahendravaram.

Swaraj said simultaneous elections would contribute to economic progress and urged everyone to support the proposal. She explained that the elections would be conducted in two phases: Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in one phase, and local body elections in the second, addressing audience queries on the system.

Purandeswari added that holding parliamentary and assembly elections together would save time and costs, improving governance. Frequent elections, she said, disrupt development due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct, whereas the new system would not harm democracy or welfare programmes.

State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said the proposal would reduce election expenditure and promote political stability. He emphasised the need for elections to foster communal harmony and serve as a platform for electoral reforms. He also highlighted the importance of creating public and political awareness about One Nation–One Election and noted the need for central and state election commissions to coordinate for nationwide implementation.

MLC Somu Veerraju, Anaparti MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy, and others were present.



