One Nation-One Tax Initiative a Historic Reform: Payyavula

Kurnool: Finance minister Payyavula Keshav described the One Nation–One Tax initiative as a ‘historic reform’ by the NDA government at Centre. He was speaking at a ‘Super GST–Super Savings’ awareness programme held in Anantapur on Thursday.

Emphasising the state government’s commitment to people-centric governance, Keshav said the Centre had been implementing programmes aimed at directly benefiting citizens, rather than focusing on routine election campaigns.

Highlighting the impact of GST 2.0, he said the revised tax structure had reduced taxes on essential commodities, enabling families to save ₹18,000-20,000 annually. The reform, he added, has also resulted in ₹8,000 crore in revenue savings for the state.

Keshav underscored the importance of public–private partnerships, particularly in sectors such as medical education, and criticised the previous government for its lack of focus on economic development.

He urged business associations and dealers to implement GST reductions responsibly, ensuring that the benefits reach the common people effectively.

MP Ambika Lakshminarayana, district collector O. Anand, and commercial tax officials were among those who participated in the event, which forms part of the government’s statewide awareness campaign covering villages and towns.