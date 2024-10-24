One more vistadome coach for Araku train

Visakhapatnam: The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has decided to attach an additional Vistadome coach to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger train on Friday to accommodate the extra rush of passengers on the waiting list.

The additional Vistadome coach will be attached to train No. 08551 (Visakhapatnam-Kirandul) on October 25 (Friday). For the return journey, the extra coach will be available on train No. 08552 (Kirandul-Visakhapatnam) on October 26.