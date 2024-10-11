One more flight service from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada

Visakhapatnam: A new flight service will be introduced on October 27 to facilitate travellers commuting from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada.

Currently, only one direct flight is available from Visakhapatnam Airport to Vijayawada, arriving in the morning and departing for Vijayawada at night. However, due to the limited availability of this service, frequent travellers, including public representatives and industrialists, are encountering challenges.

In response to the request put forth by the AP Air Passengers Association, an additional flight will be operational from the 27th of this month. Furthermore, new flight services to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad will commence on October 29, with ticket sales currently underway.





