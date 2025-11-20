One Killed, One Injured In Road Mishap

Kurnool:One person died on the spot while another suffered serious injuries in a road accident near Sitaramapuram village in Mahanandi mandal on the Nandyal–Giddalur main road around midnight on Tuesday.



According to police, Muga Venkatakrishna, 22, of Gopavaram village in Mahanandi mandal, and Thimmayya of Nandavaram village in Nandavaram mandal were travelling on a two-wheeler to Nandyal railway station to see off their relatives. At the same time, a farmer had brought his tractor onto the road to dry paddy and was reversing it.

Due to the glare of oncoming vehicles, the two riders failed to notice the tractor and crashed into it. Venkatakrishna died on the spot, while Thimmayya sustained severe injuries and was shifted to Nandyal Government Hospital for treatment. Mahanandi police inspected the spot, registered a case and are investigating.

51-year-old auto driver's organ donation to save 5 lives



Visakhapatnam:A fifty one-year-old auto driver from Visakhapatnam is giving five people a new life through organ donation after being declared brain dead following an accident.

Bobbili Ramesh, who lived with his wife and two children in Yendada, fell from the roof of his residence on Nov 10 and suffered severe head injuries. Despite treatment at multiple hospitals, doctors could not stop the bleeding in his brain.



Ramesh was shifted to Medicover Hospital in PM Palem on Nov 17, where the medical team made all efforts to save him. However, he was declared brain dead on Tuesday.



Ramesh's family offered to donate his organs after being counseled by the hospital's medical team about the life-saving potential of organ donation.

Director of VIMS and state coordinator for Jeevan Daan, Dr K Rambabu, granted the permission for organ retrieval. Medical teams successfully harvested Ramesh's liver, both kidneys, and corneas -- organs that will potentially save or transform five lives.

The organs were allocated to various hospitals following the Jeevan Daan protocol's seniority list, ensuring they reached patients most in need of transplants.

Minister says Diviseema tragedy remains an unforgettable wound



Vijayawada:Mines, Geology and Excise minister Kollu Ravindra on Wednesday said Diviseema Uppena (tidal wave) disaster remains an indelible wound in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

He paid rich tributes to the victims at a memorial event organised in connection with the centenary celebrations of Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao at Avanigadda.

Recalling the devastation caused by the midnight tidal fury, Ravindra said thousands perished in their sleep as the massive storm surge swept through Diviseema, wiping out nearly 84 villages without a trace.

“The heaps of bodies that lay scattered across the region stood as grim testimony to the scale of that calamity,” he pointed out.

The minister visited the photo exhibition depicting the scenes of the disaster and the tireless rehabilitation efforts that followed under the leadership of Mandali Venkata Krishna Rao. He noted that even decades later, survivors of the tragedy still shudder at the memory of that night.

“Diviseema, once described as the land graced by deities, continues to bear the emotional scars of the tragedy,” Ravindra said.

Those who participated in the programme included senior BJP leader and former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Avanigadda MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad.

Judicial inquiry demanded into the series of encounter killings

Vijayawada:The state committee of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) sought a judicial inquiry into the series of encounter killings that took place on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Maredumilli agency area of the Alluri Sitaramaraju district.



CPM state secretary V Srinivas Rao alleged that despite the police having had the opportunity to lawfully detain and produce Maoist cadres in court, they resorted to fake encounters. “The CPI(M) strongly condemns these extrajudicial killings. The police raids in cities such as Vijayawada, Eluru and Kakinada have led to the arrest of over 50 Maoists and their sympathizers,” he said.

The CPI(M) has demanded that all those detained be immediately produced before the appropriate judicial authorities. The party expressed serious concern over reports of innocent tribals being subjected to harassment and torture by the police after accusing them of cooperating with the Maoists and acting as their militia.

The party called for an immediate halt to all forms of police persecution and unlawful detentions.

Arrested Maoists sent to judicial remand for 14 days



Vijayawada:The arrested Maoists and their aides have been produced before the court and sent to 14 days’ judicial remand on Wednesday.

In Krishna district, only 24 out of the 28 arrested were produced before the magistrate and remanded. The court sought the age determination certificate of the four accused.



In Eluru district, all the 15 arrested were produced before the judge of a mobile court and sent to 14 days’ judicial remand at the central prison in Rajamahendravaram. The two arrested in Kakinada were sent to central jail in Rajahmundry. In NTR district, all the four arrested were sent to judicial remand.



Titan Intech signs MoU for display tech unit in Amaravati



Vijayawada: Titan Intech Limited has signed an MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) to set up a ₹250 crore worth Integrated Display Electronics manufacturing facility in Amaravati.

The project will be located on a 20-acre industrial parcel earmarked for electronics clusters in the capital region of Amaravati. Once it comes up, the facility will boost production of high-value display technology equipment in the country, thereby strengthening domestic supply chains.

Titan Intech representatives said more than 200 direct and 300 indirect jobs will be created, providing local employment and strengthening India’s skilled workforce.

The facility, aligned with Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, will reduce import dependency, attract ancillary industries and R&D investments, and position Amaravati as a global hub of display and visual systems.

Install signboards at all black spots in a month: Collector



Kurnool:District collector Dr A. Siri directed and instructed R&B and National Highways officials of Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa to install barricades, rumble strips and signboards at all identified black spots within a month. She also told officials to intensify road safety measures and complete all pending works at accident-prone locations without delay. Chairing the district road safety committee meeting on Wednesday, she asked them to expedite construction of approach roads and complete installation of the 147 illumination points proposed by the police department.

She expressed dissatisfaction over the poor condition of medians on national highways and directed officials to correct the issue immediately. She also instructed the municipal commissioner to speed up the development of the Ulchala and Gayatri Estate junctions and fast-track the widening of the road from Kids World to the collectorate.

The collector asked transport officials to counsel auto drivers on overloading and stressed strict enforcement. She also directed officials to ensure that accident victims receive cashless treatment up to `1.5 lakh under the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund and to publicise the Good Samaritan scheme.

District SP Vikrant Patil asked highway authorities to complete illumination works from Pista House to DPS and repair the broken divider at Chinnatekur. He also sought an urgent solution to vehicles travelling on the wrong side near Orvakal due to a long U-turn.

Construction of drainages in 123 civic bodies to cost `29,000 cr: Minister

Vijayawada:Municipal administration minister P. Narayana said that it was estimated to cost Rs 29,000 crore to construct drainages in 123 municipalities in the state.

The minister held a review meeting with the officials and public representatives in the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation office on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the state government had decided to take up construction of drainages at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore on a priority basis in the next three years in the state.

With regard to Rajamahendravaram, the minister said that a 303 km stretch of drainage was to be constructed in the town and out of it; they intend to take up construction to the extent of 180 km on a priority basis.

The minister announced the issuance of pending TDR bonds in a month and called for regularisation of unauthorised buildings and layouts as per the norms of BRS and LRS.

Issue provisional list for allotment of seats for admission into UG, PG courses: Min.



Vijayawada:Health minister Satya Kumar Yadav has directed Dr NTR University of Health Sciences to issue the provisional list for allotment of seats for both UG and PG courses at first and later release the final list.

Recently, some students raised an objection with regard to the allotment of seats for admission into the MBBS course through NEET-UG under the government quota, claiming that those who scored fewer marks in the NEET-UG than them were allotted seats by denying them. Based on this, the university authorities rectified the technical lapses and allotted seats only to those who scored more marks, resulting in those who already got an allotment of seats getting disappointed as their allotted seats were re-allotted to the deserving candidates based on merit.

As the issue came to the notice of the minister, he issued directions to the university authorities to issue the provisional list of allotment of seats for admission and invite objections and later, after making necessary changes based on merit, release the final list for allotment of seats to avoid any trouble to the students.

Accordingly, the university will announce the provisional list for allotment of seats for admission into PG courses and also for UG courses like BDS and others.