1 Killed, 20 Hurt as Bus and Lorry Collide in Nandyal

Kurnool: A tragic road accident occurred on Tuesday morning near the Owk Reservoir in Nandyal district, claiming one life and leaving 20 others injured when an RTC bus collided head-on with a lorry on a curve.

According to police, the lorry was travelling from Tadipatri when it rammed into an RTC bus carrying passengers from Banaganapalle. The impact was severe, killing Chakali Lakshmi Devi (55), a resident of Shivavaram village in Owk mandal, on the spot. Two passengers trapped in the wreckage were rescued by locals and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that over-speeding by the lorry driver led to the collision. Police, revenue, and RTC officials visited the accident site and initiated an inquiry into the incident.

Roads and buildings minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy expressed deep concern over the mishap. While on an official tour in Mumbai, he contacted the Nandyal District Collector and directed officials to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care. He also instructed police and revenue authorities to identify the cause of the accident and submit a detailed report.

The minister assured that the government would extend full support to the family of the deceased and necessary assistance to the injured passengers.



