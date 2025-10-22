One Killed, 15 Injured as Vehicle Rams into Vegetable Vendors in ASR District
Alluri Sitharamaraju: In a tragic incident, one person was killed and fifteen others were injured after a speeding vehicle went out of control and rammed into people selling vegetables on Wednesday.
The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where the condition of nine persons is said to be critical, according to a news report. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
