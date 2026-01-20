One Family-One Entrepreneur Aimed At Involving All In Development: AP CM

DAVOS: The Andhra Pradesh Government promoting One family-One entrepreneur norm to involve everyone in development. He said that development should not be confined to some section of people and everyone should become partners in development.

Participating in one family-one entrepreneur discussion during World Economic Forum session today, the Chief Minister said that Andhra Pradesh government came forward with one family-one entrepreneur norm for development of all sections of people. He said as the country marching forward towards improving productive sector utilizing technology every one should utilize the opportunity to emerge as an entrepreneur. As part of it the state government has been providing guidance through Ratan Tata Innovation Hub for start up companies. In addition P-4 system was introduced to reduce poverty and to handhold the poor to reach their goals. He said MSMEs are being encouraged and promoting women industrialists.

The Chief Minister accompanied by Minister Nara Lokesh requested the IBM company to train ten lakh people in AI and Quantum technologies. In a meeting with IBM chairman Arvind Krishna, the Chief Minister discussed on providing training to youth in AI, Quantum and Cyber security. Later the Chief Minister discussed with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurien on proposed Google AI data centre to come up at Visakhapatnam. He held discussions with World Intellectual property Organisation director General Daren Tong, director Anil Murthy on Innovations, Start up eco system and strengthening of patents. He said the state government has been giving priority to provide value addition to the products in various sectors including agriculture. Efforts are on to get branding for Andhra Pradesh products. He said if any one comes forward to invest in Andhra Pradesh, the state government will provide necessary permissions across the table and own responsibility to establish their units.

Meanwhile several entrepreneurs praised the efforts of Chandrababu Naidu for introducing one family-one entrepreneur norm which will pave way for over all development of all sections of people. They said the new system will pave way for development in rural areas also.