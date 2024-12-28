One Dead, Three Injured in Road Accident at Kanuru

Vijayawada: A 50-year-old man was killed, and three others were severely injured after the car they were travelling in lost control and hit two motorbikes near VR Siddhartha Engineering College in Kanuru on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Rashid Shamshuddin, who worked as an SBI bank manager at the Arundelpet branch in Guntur. His son is among the three injured.

According to Penamaluru circle inspector (CI) T.V.V. Rama Rao, the deceased and his son were travelling in a car, which met with an accident while trying to avoid a cow that suddenly came onto the road from the median near Siddhartha Engineering College.

The CI said the deceased, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into two scooters, injuring the riders, before hitting the cow, which was killed in the accident. The official stated that the accident took place around 11:30 am on Saturday.

“While Shamshuddin died on the spot, his son, who was sitting in the front seat and sustained severe injuries and was shifted to Kamineni Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical,” the CI said. A case has been registered, and a probe is underway.