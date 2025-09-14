 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

One Dead, Six Injured In Gudur Industrial Fire

Andhra Pradesh
pathri rajasekhar
14 Sept 2025 1:55 AM IST

According to Rural CI N. Kishore Babu, the mishap occurred when flames suddenly erupted in the zinc pot section of the factory. The fire spread rapidly, causing panic among workers.

One Dead, Six Injured In Gudur Industrial Fire
x
The deceased has been identified as Aditya (25) from Uttar Pradesh, who died on the spot. Police said he is survived by his wife and two children.—DC Image

Nellore: A major fire broke out on Saturday at the Colour Shine industry, which produces zinc sheets, near Thungapalem in Gudur rural limits, Tirupati district, leaving one worker dead and six others seriously injured.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya (25) from Uttar Pradesh, who died on the spot. Police said he is survived by his wife and two children. The six others were severely injured and shifted to Nellore for treatment.

According to Rural CI N. Kishore Babu, the mishap occurred when flames suddenly erupted in the zinc pot section of the factory. The fire spread rapidly, causing panic among workers.

Tahsildar L.V. Prasad and CI Kishore Babu inspected the accident site. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
investigation Accident Site fire broke 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Nellore 
pathri rajasekhar
About the Authorpathri rajasekhar

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X