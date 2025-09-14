One Dead, Six Injured In Gudur Industrial Fire

Nellore: A major fire broke out on Saturday at the Colour Shine industry, which produces zinc sheets, near Thungapalem in Gudur rural limits, Tirupati district, leaving one worker dead and six others seriously injured.

The deceased has been identified as Aditya (25) from Uttar Pradesh, who died on the spot. Police said he is survived by his wife and two children. The six others were severely injured and shifted to Nellore for treatment.

According to Rural CI N. Kishore Babu, the mishap occurred when flames suddenly erupted in the zinc pot section of the factory. The fire spread rapidly, causing panic among workers.

Tahsildar L.V. Prasad and CI Kishore Babu inspected the accident site. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.