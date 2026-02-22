One Arrested With 15 Bullets in Kovvuru

Kakinada:Kovvuru Rural Police arrested a person and seized ammunition during a vehicle-checking operation near Pangidi village in East Godavari district on Friday.

The arrested person was identified as Mehndi Hussain alias Chhotu alias Sameer, who is allegedly involved in criminal activities and was found in illegal possession of ammunition while proceeding towards I. Pangidi village.

Police seized nine 9 mm live bullets and six 0.8 mm live bullets from his possession.

Kovvuru DSP G. Deva Kumar said that acting on credible information, Kovvuru Rural Sub-Inspector K. Srihari Rao, along with police personnel, conducted vehicle checking and surveillance at the Pangidi village centre. During the operation, the police noticed Hussain behaving suspiciously and attempting to flee on spotting the police.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed that he had procured the ammunition from one Adithya, a resident of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

The DSP said a police team led by Kovvuru Rural Circle Inspector Vijaya Babu would travel to Uttar Pradesh to arrest the second accused in the case.

A case has been registered against Hussain under Section 25(1B)(a) read with Section 3 of the Arms Act, 1959, for possessing ammunition without a valid licence or permission.