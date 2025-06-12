Omicron Variant of Covid-19 Prevalent in AP

Vijayawada: The Omicron variant of Covid-19 appears to be prevalent in parts of Andhra Pradesh, according to health authorities. Samples collected from Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Tirupati were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for genome sequencing, which confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant.

Officials said the Covid-19 positivity rate in the state currently stands at 3 per cent to 4 per cent, indicating relatively low transmission. Most of the positive cases are showing only mild symptoms such as cold, cough, and fever, with no requirement for hospitalisation in general. However, elderly patients and those with comorbidities are being admitted as a precautionary measure.

Director of medical education Dr D.S.V.L. Narasimham confirmed that there is no current need for oxygen, steroids, or ventilator support for the infected patients.

As of Wednesday, the state has reported a total of 72 active Covid-19 cases since January. Health officials said eight new cases were recorded — four from Guntur, two each from Eluru and Anantapur, and one from Nellore. In Guntur, four out of 55 RT-PCR samples tested positive.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and urge the public to stay vigilant.