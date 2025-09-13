Om Birla To Inaugurate Women’s Empowerment Conference In Tirupati

Nellore: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the two-day National Conference of the Committee on Empowerment of Women of Parliament and State/UT Legislatures in Tirupati on September 14. He will also inaugurate an exhibition and release a souvenir on the occasion.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Empowerment of Women D. Purandeswari, Assembly Speaker C. Ayyannapatrudu, and Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju will address the inaugural session.

The two-conference will see the participation of over 100 delegates nationwide. Its theme is “Empowering Women to Face Challenges of Emerging Technologies.”

Key discussions will focus on India’s digital transformation, opportunities and risks in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Blockchain, Robotics, Quantum Computing, Biotechnology, and Cybersecurity, and their implications for women. Sub-themes include Gender Responsive Budgeting and Women-led Development for Viksit Bharat.

The conference will emphasise bridging the gender digital divide, enhancing women’s presence in STEMM, ensuring digital safety, and strengthening women’s role in entrepreneurship and innovation.

The valedictory session on September 15 will be addressed by Governor Abdul Nazeer, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Committee Chairperson Purandeswari, and Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu. Deputy Speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly will deliver the vote of thanks.