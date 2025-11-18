OLX Lists Sale Of Giddalur Tahsildar Office at ₹20,000

Nellore:In an incident that has triggered widespread discussion across Andhra Pradesh, Giddalur tahsildar’s office in Prakasam district had been listed for sale on OLX for ₹20,000.

The unidentified prankster uploaded an image of the government office on the OLX app two days ago, describing it as available for immediate sale — an act that quickly went viral on social media.

Giddalur tahsildar Anjaneya Reddy has reportedly filed a formal complaint with the police, who have started tracing the prankster based on the details provided on OLX.

Authorities have not made any statement so far on the matter. When contacted, Markapuram DSP U. Nagaraju said they are probing the matter.

The unusual listing has sparked equal parts amusement and concern within the public about the misuse of online platforms.