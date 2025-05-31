Oilpalm Farmers Seek Rollback of Duty Cut, Demand Dynamic Import Policy

Vijayawada: The National Oilpalm Farmers Association (NOFA) has urged the Union government to roll back the recent 10 per cent customs duty reduction on crude edible oils and reimpose the earlier 20 per cent duty. The association has also demanded the formulation of a Dynamic Import Duty Mechanism to protect the interests of oilseed and oilpalm farmers.

Dr K. Kranthi Kumar Reddy, general secretary of NOFA, said they had written to Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday, voicing concern over the impact of the reduced duties.

Reddy criticised the government’s move, pointing out that crude palm oil prices have already declined from Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.11 lakh per tonne in the past two months, making edible oils more affordable. He said reducing import duty from 27.5 per cent to 16.5 per cent on crude edible oils—while maintaining a 35.75 per cent duty on refined oils—favours the refining industry and leaves domestic farmers vulnerable to global competition.

He also argued that the decision contradicts Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to reduce edible oil consumption in the interest of public health.

Reddy urged the Centre to introduce a Dynamic Import Duty Mechanism that would automatically trigger import duties below a defined threshold to ensure fair prices for farmers. He reiterated NOFA’s demand to immediately reverse the recent reduction and restore the 20 per cent duty on crude edible oils.