Officials Warn Gas Dealers Over Creating Artificial Shortage

KAKINADA: Konaseema district civil supplies officer Adapa Udaya Bhaskar has warned gas agency dealers of strict action if they create an artificial shortage or spread misinformation regarding gas supply.

He said there is no shortage of domestic LPG in the district and urged the public not to panic. He attributed recent technical issues to excessive bookings driven by fear of scarcity.

Bhaskar warned that domestic cylinders must not be used for commercial purposes and said cases would be registered against hotels, restaurants and other establishments found violating norms. He also cautioned gas agencies against selling domestic cylinders for commercial use.

He directed that no additional charges should be collected from consumers and instructed tahsildars to take action against those violating guideline