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Officials Told to Take Steps to Ensure Drinking Water Supply

Andhra Pradesh
5 April 2026 12:19 AM IST

Senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

Officials Told to Take Steps to Ensure Drinking Water Supply
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Kakinada district collector M. N. Harendhira Prasad .(File Photo)

Kakinada:Kakinada district collector M. N. Harendhira Prasad has directed officials to take steps to prevent drinking water scarcity during the summer.

Reviewing water supply, he asked officials to prepare an action plan based on current availability and future needs. He noted rising temperatures could increase demand for drinking water.

The collector instructed irrigation and RWS officials to coordinate with water user associations and gather information on issues from villages and towns.

Senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Collector Harendhira Prasad drinking water supply 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kakinada 
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