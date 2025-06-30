Officials Told to Take Steps to Boost Govt School Enrolment

Visakhapatnam: Parvathipuram Manyam district collector A. Shyam Prasad instructed education department officials to boost enrollment in first and sixth grades at government schools across the district.

He noted that this year's enrollment in these classes is lower than last year's figures. To address this, the collector suggested that a campaign should be launched with a focus on encouraging student enrollment.

He urged teachers to collaborate with digital assistants, education assistants, panchayat secretaries, Anganwadi supervisors and VROs. He emphasised that all available spots in the schools should be filled through this initiative.

During a teleconference with officials on Sunday regarding government school admissions, he remarked that government schools have more qualified teachers compared to private institutions and that they provide top-notch educational facilities.

He further mentioned that the government would supply free textbooks, uniforms, shoes, notebooks and various material kits to students. In addition to delivering nutritious meals via the midday meal programme, the collector also pointed out that the government was granting Rs 15,000 as recognition to mothers or enrolled students.

Shyam Prasad stressed that enrollment in government schools, which offer these amenities and advantages, should rise annually and that parents and students should be made aware of these advantages.

Each student enrolling in school should be assigned a Permanent Education Number (PEN) and registration can only occur if this number is provided, he noted.

The collector clarified that the recognition for mothers will remain valid and necessary certificates should be obtained for this purpose, if not, efforts should be made to apply for them and secure the PEN. In such cases, he insisted that this process should be finished by July 1st.