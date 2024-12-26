Officials told to take action against SC, ST Atrocity accused

Kakinada:Dr B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district collector R. Mahesh Kumar stressed the need for stringent action against the accused under the SC/ST Atrocities Prevention Act. Addressing the SC/ST Vigilance and Monitoring Committee district-level meeting held at Amalapuram on Thursday, he urged revenue and police officials to conduct thorough field-level investigations and expedite inquiries.

He advised committee members to ensure justice for victims and reiterated that SC and ST individuals should not face injustice in these cases. Tahsildars were directed to issue caste certificates without causing hindrances.

The collector noted that 95 cases were registered in the district, with 49 cases in the charge sheet phase and two in the post-mortem stage. A total compensation of ₹30 lakh has been paid out of ₹81.25 lakh sanctioned.

He also announced the sanctioning of an SC/ST court for Konaseema District, which is expected to expedite justice for victims. Officials were instructed to provide loans, government schemes, and 100 days of employment under NREGS to victims.

Joint Collector T. Nishanthi, Admin Superintendent of Police Prasad, DRO in-charge K. Madhavi, and others were present.